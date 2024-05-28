Marietta police identify man wanted for sideswiping police car on I-75

MARIETTA, Ga. — Marietta police have identified a suspect they say sideswiped a police cruiser and then sped away on I-75.

Artavian Leon Brown, 32, of Marietta is charged with felony and misdemeanor charges after police say he crashed into a police cruiser as it was parked with its emergency lights flashing at the scene of a crash on I-75 on May 19 at around 2:40 a.m.

Neither of the two officers inside the police cruiser were injured during the crash.

When the white Lexus SUV was seen later that day on a surveillance camera, there was no license plate on the vehicle.

Police found video evidence of Brown removing his license plate soon after the crash.

He is charged with felony criminal interference with government property, hit and run, failure to move over, a headlight violation, obstruction/hindering law enforcement, driving too fast for conditions, improper land change, reckless driving, and improper display of a license plate.

Police do not have him in custody yet.

If you know Brown, police ask that you call Marietta Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Investigator C. Roper at 770-794-5357 or email croper@mariettaga.gov You can also remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

