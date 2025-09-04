Marietta police arrest alleged drug dealer for man’s deadly fentanyl overdose

MARIETTA, Ga. — In a landmark case for Cobb County, a suspected drug dealer has been charged with the fentanyl overdose death of 27-year-old Tyler Hass.

The Marietta Police Department said they conducted a year-long investigation into Hass’ death, leading to the arrest of Grant Mull, who is accused of selling nearly pure fentanyl to Hass.

“That drug dealer would still be out peddling that poison within our community,” Lt. Chuck McPhilamy, spokesperson for the Marietta Police Department, told Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes.

The investigation began when Hass was found dead in his apartment on Powder Springs Street. At the scene, police said they found a white substance that tested as nearly 100% pure fentanyl

Authorities then used social media interactions and phone records to identify Grant Mull as the suspected dealer.

McPhilamy told Channel 2 Action News that the investigation was very complex, noting that it required multiple agencies working together to gather sufficient evidence for a warrant.

He said the investigation was thorough, ensuring no steps were skipped that might allow the suspect to go free.

Police do not believe Mull intended to kill Hass but accused him of knowingly selling a substance different from what Hass thought he was buying.

