State representative files gender discrimination complaint against Cobb County high school

MARIETTA, Ga. — A Georgia state representative with Marietta in his district filed a Title IX gender discrimination complaint against a Cobb County high school.

Republican State Rep. John Carson’s office announced he’d filed a complaint against Alan C. Pope High School in Marietta with federal officials over what he said were civil rights violations against female multi-sport athletes.

“Over the last several months, I have heard from numerous constituents regarding troubling allegations of gender-based discrimination against female athletes at Pope High School, specifically regarding the girls’ basketball program.” Carson said in a statement.

According to Carson, female high school athletes at Pope High School have been prevented from participating in multiple sports simultaneously, a restriction he alleged is not in effect for male students.

“This restriction does not apply equally to their male counterparts, many of whom are allowed to play multiple sports simultaneously and openly without consequence,” Carson added. “As a result, my office has filed a Title IX violation complaint with the U.S. Dept of Education’s Office of Civil Rights to ensure that these allegations are thoroughly investigated. As I said in my letter to the Cobb County School Board, please let the girls play.”

Carson’s office said he filed a written complaint with the Cobb County School District at the end of April.

In response to Carson’s gender discrimination complaint against the school district, a district spokesperson shared the following statement with Channel 2 Action News:

“As the school shared with families last year, athletic practices apply to all of our students, both boys and girls. Schools across the county and metro follow a clear athletic practice: students should finish one sports season before starting another, unless both head coaches and the principal agree to an exception. This helps protect the health of student athletes by limiting fatigue and preventing injury, especially when sports seasons overlap. Our goal is to support the health, safety, and success of every student-athlete in Cobb.”

