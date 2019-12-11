Marietta named 'Most Generous City in America' by GoFundMe

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Giving back is something we all try to do, and one metro Atlanta city is leading by example.
According to GoFundMe, the crowdfunding platform that allows people to raise money for celebrations and challenging circumstances, Marietta was determined to be the most generous city in the country.
The company announced, "The GoFundMe community has made more than 120 million donations, raising over $9 billion for people, causes and organizations since its founding in 2010."
Marietta was highlighted for its generosity for people and causes.
The most generous cities in America, based on the number of donations per capita on GoFundMe, are:
- Marietta, GA
- Rockville, MD
- Santa Monica, CA
- Parker, CO
- Somerville, MA
- Bowie, MD
- Beaverton, OR
- Whittier, CA
- Cambridge, MA
- Oakland, CA
