0 Marietta homeowners spot bear in their neighborhood

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Dispatchers in Marietta say neighbors flooded the call center with concerns about a black bear.

A homeowner captured video of the bear sniffing around the car in his garage.

Walk anywhere near the Marietta square and you are sure to find someone who spotted the bear.

In fact, people who saw it roaming the streets took to social media, posting photos of the animal.

It is what was caught on surveillance camera that was the talk of the town this weekend.

Brian Smith told Channel 2’s Michael Seiden he spotted the animal on Saturday in a nearby creek.

“Police were telling us to be calm. Don’t approach the bear,” Smith said.

Police said they notified the Department of Natural Resources about the bear in the area Saturday.

“I looked over and there was a bear down in the creek and I could barely believe it,” Smith said. “I guess he was trying to cool off and after a few minutes and he just kind of walked away and he walked away to the parking lot nearby.”

The bear later returned to Smith’s home along Whitlock Avenue.

Smith and his wife gave Seiden the NEST camera video that shows the bear in their garage.

“We got an alert on our phone from the nest camera and the bear was just walking away by our cars,” Smith said.

Other people say they spotted the bear just blocks from the popular Marietta square.

“I’m a little shocked it made it all the way down here,” Smith said.

DNR is asking neighbors to stay aware but say they do not believe anyone is in danger.

Still, it makes some parents nervous.

DNR says the state of Georgia has never seen a deadly attack on a person but it is still important to remember that bears are wild animals and if you encounter one, the best thing to do is remain calm and call 911.

