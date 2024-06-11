Marietta City Schools may soon limit cell phone access for some students

MARIETTA, Ga. — Marietta City Schools may start limiting phone access for some of its students.

The school board is considering requiring students to put their cell phones and smartwatches in pouches at the beginning of each school day, starting in August.

This rule would apply to students at Marietta Sixth Grade Academy and Marietta Middle School, according to a news release from the district.

The district said this potential change is intended to help with mental health. The new initiative was developed after national research and input from parents, students and staff.

The pouch would remain secure throughout the school day and remain locked until the end of the day. The district said exceptions would be made for students with medical conditions.

“Cell phones, smartwatches, and social media have significant impacts on our students’ learning and mental health,” said Superintendent Dr. Grant Rivera. “School should be a place to learn and grow; that can’t happen if students are distracted by their phones. This solution will create a more focused and supportive educational environment.”

Research cited by the district said that young people are receiving an average of 237 notifications and spend more than five hours on their devices each day.

“We believe this solution sets the standard for how schools can manage the impact of technology on education,” Rivera added. “Our commitment to our students’ learning and mental health is unwavering, and we are confident this initiative will make a significant difference.”

The district will discuss this initiative at its board meeting on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

