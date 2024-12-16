Marietta City Council greenlights tiny home community for unhoused students

MARIETTA, Ga. — At a recent meeting, the Marietta City Council approved plans to build a community of tiny homes to house homeless students in the public school system.

The council approved variances to allow a group of nonprofit organizations to build 15 tiny houses on a lot attached to Glory Haus, a nearby property, according to council documents.

The community, to be named Emannuel’s Village, will be used as transition housing for students in the Marietta City School system and will include a playground, community garden and pavilion to assist students and their families.

The rezoning approved for the lot, located on Cobb Parkway, was proposed by representatives of Glory Haus, MUST Ministries and Family Promise of Cobb County.

The property that will be used is currently undeveloped, so permits are needed to install water, sewer and electrical services and has been vacant since 1997.

The lot itself is bordered by an active railroad track, a power line easement and a highway, Cobb County Development Services Director Rusty Roth told council members on Dec. 11.

Currently, the undeveloped property is owned by the City of Marietta, who bought it from the Georgia Department of Transportation in early 2023, and was deeded to MFH Investments LLC, who is developing the property into the community.

“Due to the property’s unusual shape, limited access, and location within an institutional and industrial area, the property is not desirable for many uses, particularly residential uses. However, since the property is currently undeveloped and lacks zoning, it has potential for a use that could benefit an underserved portion of the community population,” documents said of the development plan.

Once completed, the property is expected to have 24 parking spaces along with the 15 tiny homes and accompanying garden and playground spaces.

According to Glory Haus, the Emmanuel’s Village project was started after a young boy “just discovered that some people don’t have homes and don’t have a table to eat around with their families” and began selling pickles to help provide housing.

“Pickles with a Purpose was created from the heart of 9-year-old Luke to help the less fortunate. After a chance encounter with a homeless man, Luke was inspired to find a way to help,” according to Glory Haus.

Family Promise of Cobb County, who will be managing the property, said the community is expected to open in 2025, and will also provide case management “to help families heal and rebuild.”

Pickles with a Purpose is now being used to support the tiny home village in Marietta.

