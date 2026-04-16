Marietta City Council approves rezoning for new National Women’s Soccer League soccer complex

MARIETTA, Ga. — Less than a month after a deal for development was announced, the National Women’s Soccer League Atlanta team will have a new home in Marietta.
Channel 2 Action News reported when the new team was announced in November.
On Wednesday, the Marietta City Council approved rezoning requests for a 33-acre site on Franklin Gateway for a soccer training facility.
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The rezoning request came from AMB Sports and Entertainment, the sports organization owned by Home Depot co-founder Arthur M. Blank.
Through the organization, Blank owns the Atlanta Falcons, Atlanta United, the Atlanta Drive and now, a professional women’s soccer team.
“When we announced NWSL Atlanta 2028, we made a commitment to provide the necessary resources to create a world-class organization on and off the pitch, including the development of a training ground dedicated to our newest club and staff. Securing this property in Marietta is a critical first step as we begin building the foundation of NWSL Atlanta 2028,” Blank said previously.
Channel 2 Action News previously reported on the site plans for the training complex, which is supposed to include a feature world-class facility, four fields and two half-pitches.
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