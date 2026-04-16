Cobb County

Marietta City Council approves rezoning for new National Women’s Soccer League soccer complex

By WSBTV.com News Staff
NWSL Atlanta purchases land in Marietta
By WSBTV.com News Staff

MARIETTA, Ga. — Less than a month after a deal for development was announced, the National Women’s Soccer League Atlanta team will have a new home in Marietta.

Channel 2 Action News reported when the new team was announced in November.

On Wednesday, the Marietta City Council approved rezoning requests for a 33-acre site on Franklin Gateway for a soccer training facility.

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The rezoning request came from AMB Sports and Entertainment, the sports organization owned by Home Depot co-founder Arthur M. Blank.

Through the organization, Blank owns the Atlanta Falcons, Atlanta United, the Atlanta Drive and now, a professional women’s soccer team.

“When we announced NWSL Atlanta 2028, we made a commitment to provide the necessary resources to create a world-class organization on and off the pitch, including the development of a training ground dedicated to our newest club and staff. Securing this property in Marietta is a critical first step as we begin building the foundation of NWSL Atlanta 2028,” Blank said previously.

Channel 2 Action News previously reported on the site plans for the training complex, which is supposed to include a feature world-class facility, four fields and two half-pitches.

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