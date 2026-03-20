NWSL Atlanta reaches deal with Marietta to buy 33 acres to build training facility

MARIETTA — The National Women’s Soccer League Atlanta team now knows where its new training facility and headquarters will be.

The City of Marietta signed off on a deal with the franchise owned by Arthur Blank on Thursday night.

“When we announced NWSL Atlanta 2028, we made a commitment to provide the necessary resources to create a world-class organization on and off the pitch, including the development of a training ground dedicated to our newest club and staff. Securing this property in Marietta is a critical first step as we begin building the foundation of NWSL Atlanta 2028,” Blank said.

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Under the agreement, Arthur M. Blank Sports and Entertainment will purchase the 33-acre property along Franklin Gateway. The city will get in return 10 acres of undeveloped land that AMBSE already owns in the area. Marietta officials say the land values are $21 million and $10 million respectively.

Marietta originally sold the 33-acres property to IKEA several years ago. But the city bought back the land in December with its redevelopment bonds.

NWSL Atlanta will now build a 38,000 square foot facility, four soccer fields and two half-pitches. They will be located near Atlanta United’s Children Healthcare of Atlanta Training Ground.

Marietta meanwhile plans to dedicated its 10 acres to recreational park space and other community uses. Mayor Steve Tumlin said he expects the NWSL project to bring an economic boost to the area.

“We are excited to welcome NWSL Atlanta to Marietta and proud to be the home of both women’s and men’s professional soccer. The arrival of the women’s team is certain to inspire young women and girls in Marietta and beyond,” he said.

Construction will begin immediately on the NWSL training grounds with a completion target set for its first season in 2028.

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