A man was on his way to Atlanta last weekend. Now police say no one has heard from him since

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are looking for a man who disappeared over the holiday weekend.

Kennesaw police said they are looking for Hasith Nawarathne, who was last heard from on July 2 while traveling to Atlanta.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police did not specify where Nawarathne was believed to be going that day.

Nawarathne drives a white 2010 Lexus RX350 with a temporary license plate P4583923.

TRENDING STORIES:

Anyone with information regarding Nawarathne’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Wood at 770-429-4533.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

UGA freshman football player caught going 88 mph in 55 zone, deputies say

©2022 Cox Media Group