A man was on his way to Atlanta last weekend. Now police say no one has heard from him since

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are looking for a man who disappeared over the holiday weekend.
Kennesaw police said they are looking for Hasith Nawarathne, who was last heard from on July 2 while traveling to Atlanta.
Police did not specify where Nawarathne was believed to be going that day.
Nawarathne drives a white 2010 Lexus RX350 with a temporary license plate P4583923.
Anyone with information regarding Nawarathne’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Wood at 770-429-4533.
