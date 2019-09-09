0 Man spotted peeping through people's windows in Cobb apartment complex

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - People at the Preserve at Terrell Mill Apartments are keeping their blinds shut and their eyes open.

A resident said he spotted a man peeping at him through a window at the Marietta complex.

"He must've been there for a long time," said the resident, Sigmund Scott. "So I yelled out, 'What are you doing? Are you looking through the window?' And he put his hands up and ducked down."

Scott said he ran outside to try to catch the man, but he was already in a truck, speeding toward the exit. The man got away.

Channel 2 Action News covered reports of a similar peeping incident at the apartments in August.

Channel 2's Audrey Washington contacted the Cobb County Police Department. A representative told her she was aware of the reports.

The management at the apartment complex declined to comment on the story.

Scott wants better security at the property, starting with the open front gates and the lighting.

"Those have to be taken care of because that's the only thing we have to protect us," Scott said.

"If you're a lady walking by yourself with a dog, carry a flashlight, a whistle, mace, something to protect yourself because that wasn't a very good thing to see."

