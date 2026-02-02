Man shot and killed by juvenile during fight, Cobb PD says

AUSTELL, Ga. — A man was shot and killed during a fight Sunday morning, Feb. 1, Cobb County Police Department said.

Officers with the Austell Police Department responded to a shooting call at a residence on Brightmore Drive at about 6:28 a.m.

The victim, whose identity wasn’t disclosed, was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

The Austell Police Dept. turned the investigation over to the Cobb County PD Major Crimes unit.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a juvenile male shot the man during a fight.

The investigation is still active, and no charges have been filed, Cobb PD said.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to Cobb PD for more information.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY.

