Man says rental truck company wrongfully repossessed truck

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A metro Atlanta man is suing a rental truck company after he says it wrongfully repossessed his truck.

Anthony Brown told Channel 2 Action News he tried extending his rental reservation with Penske Rental Leasing back in March. He says when he the company tried processing the $398, the employee told him his card declined.

“I got up called the bank, and I spoke with them about the funds and asked if it was available on my credit card, and they said, ‘Yeah, you have more than enough,’” Brown said.

After asking the company to try it again, Brown said it declined two more times.

“So he was like, ‘Do you even have the money? You don’t have the funds,” Brown told Channel 2’s Cory James.

That is when Brown said he called his bank again and looped the employee in on three-way.

We listened to that recording and heard the representative tell Brown, “You definitely have enough there to complete that transaction so it definitely wouldn’t be the amount. The card is active. It’s current. It’s open. Everything is checked off for the card to work. It’s just with the decline it is saying verbatim that it’s something on the merchant’s end that is causing it to decline.”

Brown said a couple days later the truck was repossessed from a parking lot in Cobb County near Cumberland Mall, even though the worker said, “I’ll go ahead and put the pos system up there and I’ll manually enter it,” on the recorded call.

Brown is suing Penske Truck Leasing – claiming negligence, defamation, and breach of contract – for $100,000.

Channel 2 reached to Penske Truck Leasing. The company said it can’t comment since this is an ongoing legal matter.

