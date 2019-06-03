Man says crooks used post office feature to open credit card in his name

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - When Chris Staros received a text message about a duplicate credit card he didn’t order last year he jumped into action.
He told Channel 2 investigative reporter Nicole Carr that he got concerned when he realized the card never arrived.
That's when Staros learned the crooks had opened anInformed Delivery account in his name. The feature from the U.S. Postal Service allows individuals to digitally preview their mail before it arrives.
Staros said in his case it was the crooks previewing his mail. They were also redirecting some it to another address. So, he immediately shut down the account.
If you suspect suspicious activity with your mail you can report it online or call technical support at 1-800-344-7779.
