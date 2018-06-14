  • Man finds two 5-foot-long snakes inside his home

    By: Berndt Petersen

    COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A Cobb County man had a terrifying experience – finding two snakes in his home.

    Channel 2’s Berndt Petersen learned the man was recently watching TV when he saw the 5-foot-long king snake staring him in the face. 

    To make matters worse, the man said he found another one the next day.

