  • BUSTED! Packages labeled 'supplements' actually had 23K illegal pills

    By: Chris Jose

    Updated:

    COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Agents have seized more than 20,000 dangerous pills after they intercepted packages labeled “supplements” headed to Cobb County.

    Don Juan Johnson, 40, is now facing charges of felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute after U.S. Customs agents intercepted the packages at JFK Airport in New York City. 

    The packages coming in from Germany were addressed to a P.O. box in Marietta.

    TODAY AT 5: Why authorities believe Johnson may only be the middle man.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories