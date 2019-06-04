BUSTED! Packages labeled 'supplements' actually had 23K illegal pills

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Agents have seized more than 20,000 dangerous pills after they intercepted packages labeled “supplements” headed to Cobb County.
Don Juan Johnson, 40, is now facing charges of felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute after U.S. Customs agents intercepted the packages at JFK Airport in New York City.
The packages coming in from Germany were addressed to a P.O. box in Marietta.
TODAY AT 5: Why authorities believe Johnson may only be the middle man.
