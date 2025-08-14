Man broke into Cobb County high school four times before being arrested

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A man accused of breaking into a Cobb County high school several days in a row is now in custody.

According to the arrest warrant obtained by Channel 2 Action News, Dusty Beal is accused of breaking into Pebblebrook High School.

Warrants say he used his body weight to get through the school’s front door three times on Aug. 3 and a fourth time on Aug. 4, which was the first day of school.

When he came back on Aug. 5, Beal was arrested.

While Beal was inside the school, the warrants say he rummaged around empty classrooms.

All of the break-ins, including the attempt where he was arrested, happened outside of school hours. No one was inside the building at the same time as Beal.

Cobb County Schools shared a statement with Channel 2 Action News saying they appreciate how quickly police responded to the school.

“We are aware of the recent after-hours incident at Pebblebrook High School involving a homeless individual and appreciate the swift response of Cobb Police in taking the suspect into custody without further incident. The safety of our students and staff remains our top priority, and we will defer to law enforcement for further details.” — Cobb County Schools spokesperson

