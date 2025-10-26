Man arrested after SWAT response in Mableton

MABLETON, Ga. — A man was arrested on Saturday night after the Cobb County police department’s SWAT team responded to a home on Lee Road in Mableton.

At approximately 7:30 p.m., officers responded to 245 Lee Road to a report of shots fired.

Officers located fresh shell casings outside the house.

They attempted to contact a man and woman inside the house, but were unable to do so.

The SWAT team responded, and after several hours, both the man and woman were taken into custody.

The woman was later released. The man was charged with obstruction and reckless conduct.

