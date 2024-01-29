Man accused of shooting, killing 20-year-old in Cobb County caught in Atlanta

AUSTELL, Ga. — A 22-year-old is facing murder charges after allegedly shooting and killing a 20-year-old Austell man.
On Friday just before 1:30 p.m., Cobb County officers were called to investigate a shooting that happened at the 1300 block of Riverside Parkway.
Police said when officers arrived, they found Kenneth McGrew, 20, of Austell with gunshot wounds.
According to officials, McGrew died from his injuries while being taken to the hospital via an ambulance.
Cobb County detectives identified the suspect as 22-year-old Nijier Drakeford of Lithia Springs.
Arrest warrants for felony murder were obtained. Early Saturday morning, officers arrested Drakeford in Atlanta.
The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Department Major Crimes Unit at 770-499-4111.
