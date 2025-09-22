Man accused of pulling gun on cab driver, causing SWAT standoff in Marietta

MARIETTA, Ga. — A SWAT standoff in Marietta is over, but police told Channel 2 Action News that it all happened after a taxi driver was allegedly threatened with a gun.

The incident started when Jevelious Bryant, a passenger in a Universal Taxi cab, reportedly pulled a gun on the driver after an argument over the fare.

The driver, fearing for his life, fled the scene and called the police.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

“The taxi cab driver was on the phone afraid for his life saying that a gun had just been pulled on him,” Chuck McPhilamy of the Marietta Police Department told Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell.

Police said the confrontation started when Bryant, instead of paying the full fare, threw a few quarters at the driver.

This led to an altercation where Bryant allegedly drew a gun.

The driver got out of his vehicle and ran into the woods to escape, fearing for his life after he said a gun was pulled on him.

When police arrived, officers said Bryant refused to leave his house, resulting in a prolonged SWAT standoff. Eventually, he was taken into custody.

Court documents show that Bryant is a convicted felon and now faces multiple charges, including two felonies and three misdemeanors.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group