Making your own beer to sell at home? Metro Atlanta city council looking at limits

MARIETTA, Ga. — At a recent Marietta City Council meeting, council members took a first look at a proposal to change the rules for homebrewed beer in the city.

According to city officials, the proposal is only to authorize the advertisement of a potential change of city code related to brewing beer and other alcoholic beverages at home.

If the advertisement is approved, it would open up formal public hearings for both the Marietta Planning Commission and the City Council.

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There will be three opportunities for the city council to discuss and modify the proposal, starting in April.

The proposal says that certain “home occupations” are allowed in residences based on how the property is used as a living space. In Marietta, there are special regulations related to these home occupations to ensure they will “not be a detriment to the character and livability of the surrounding neighborhood.”

Current regulations in Marietta allow off-site employees to gather at home business, but the proposed changes would remove that right.

Additionally, the proposal would prohibit the manufacture of alcohol for commercial sale as a home occupation and requires that the Georgia Department of Development Services approves all business licenses for home occupations that take place in the city of Marietta.

City officials said the draft language of the change to code are next set to be on the April 15 council meeting agenda, though the April 13 work session will also include it.

Another council meeting on May 13 will have the homebrewing changes on the agenda, as well.

Officials said these meetings will provide opportunities for discussion and potential modification of the proposal and no changes will be final until the formal public hearings process has finished.

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