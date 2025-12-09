Mableton mayor cracks down on unsafe rental properties

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Mableton Mayor Michael Owens is taking action against unsafe rental properties with a new ordinance that could shut them down if they aren’t fixed.

The ordinance targets problem properties along the Riverside Parkway Corridor, which have been a concern for over a decade. It aims to protect renters from substandard living conditions and holds landlords accountable for maintaining their properties.

“I’ve said it from the beginning, I will not tolerate housing that is substandard in this city, we just won’t,” said Owens.

A resident of the Silver Creek Apartment Complex reported earlier this year that mold, rodent infestations, and security issues forced her to move out.

Owens explained that the Safe and Healthy Housing Ordinance allows the city to declare problem properties as a public nuisance, enabling actions such as abatement, placing liens, or even condemning and taking over properties.

The ordinance also provides protections for landlords when renters fail to consistently pay rent or damage property.

