Judge: Mother’s killing of 4-year-old son most gruesome crime she’s seen on bench

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County judge called the killing of a 4-year-old by his mother the most gruesome crime she has seen in her 14 years on the bench.

Judge Asha Jackson sentenced Sophia Williams to life in prison without parole for the murder of her son, Anthony, Channel 2’s Richard Elliot learned Tuesday.

Williams was convicted of malice murder after savagely beating her son to death.

“Because the conduct alleged was so heinous, so cruel, it is the state’s position that she should not be permitted to live out any portion of her life in the community,” said DeKalb County Assistant District Attorney Sarah Hilleren.

Williams’ attorneys attempted to use the newly passed Survivor Justice Act to seek leniency, arguing she was herself a victim of domestic abuse.

“This law was passed by the legislature and signed into law by the governor because we know the effect that experiencing abuse can have on people,” said defense attorney Ryan Bozarth.

The Survivor Justice Act was intended to provide leniency to abuse victims who retaliate against their abusers. However, critics argue that the law is vague, leading to its application in cases like Williams’.

The judge ruled that the law did not apply in this case and imposed the maximum sentence.

The Survivor Justice Act passed with bipartisan support, aiming to assist abuse victims, but critics said it needs to be revisited to clarify its language.

The legislative session beginning next month may address concerns about the law’s clarity.

