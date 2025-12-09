6-year-old girl dies after go-kart accident at adventure park

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A go-kart accident at an Urban Air Adventure Park in Florida killed a 6-year-old girl.

The child was treated by emergency responders at the amusement park before being airlifted to a hospital, WFTV reported. The Port St. Lucie Police Department is investigating.

No additional details are being released at this time as the investigation remains active.

Urban Air Adventure Park said in a statement that they were “heartbroken” over what happened.

“Our deepest sympathies go out to the child’s family and loved ones. Our policies, procedures and equipment are designed to keep children and families safe, and the well-being of the children and families we serve is always our top priority,” they said.

Urban Air said its team responded immediately, and they are working with the authorities investigating.

“Out of respect for the family, the park is closed while we focus on supporting the investigation and keeping everyone affected by this terrible tragedy in our thoughts,” they said.

