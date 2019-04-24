Local restaurant raises money for woman hospitalized after fiery hit-and-run crash

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Police want to find the person behind a terrible hit and run crash.
Channel 2 Action News showed you the mess on I-285 in Sandy Springs last week. Two people are still in the hospital.
Channel 2's Rikki Klaus visited the Brookhaven restaurant where one of the victims, Jeannie Smithwick would have been on Wednesday night, but she's one of the victims in serious condition at the hospital.
"A lot of customers come here because of her. They love her," he boss, Bill Brown, told Klaus.
Some have donated generously to her GoFundMe campaign that Brown set up after the crash.
Smithwick was driving on I-285 near Northside Drive when she got in a fiery crash. A truck driver stopped to help. Sandy Springs Police say a 2009 vista blue mustang like this hit all three drivers and sped off.
