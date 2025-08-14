KSU says university contributed $2.3 billion to metro Atlanta economy

KENNESAW, Ga. — Kennesaw State University’s economic impact on metro Atlanta rose to over $2.3 billion in fiscal year 2024, according to a report released by the University System of Georgia.

The university said it marked a 7.1% increase from the previous year’s impact of $2.15 billion.

KSU said the report highlights the significant role KSU plays in the local economy, contributing through education-related spending and community expenditures.

“Kennesaw State has long been a key contributor to the economic prosperity of our region and the state of Georgia,” KSU President Kathy S. Schwaig said in a statement. “As we expand our reach and serve more students, families, and communities, we remain committed to growing KSU’s impact and proudly embrace our role as a vital economic driver across the state.”

The economic impact includes more than $1.4 billion in education-related spending by students and $892 million in spending by the institution, employees, and students in the community, such as at restaurants and retail stores.

Kennesaw State’s activities supported 16,621 jobs in FY 2024, including 4,373 jobs on campus and 12,248 jobs off campus in either the private or public sectors.

The study found that, for each job created by KSU on its campus, another 2.8 jobs were created in the local community.

In addition to the economic impact study, the University System of Georgia released a companion study indicating that bachelor’s degree graduates from Georgia’s public colleges and universities will earn $1.4 million more during their lifetimes than they would without a degree.

“A degree from one of USG’s 26 public colleges and universities is a million-dollar deal for graduates and a billion-dollar boost for Georgia,” USG Chancellor Sonny Perdue said in a report on the overall system’s economic impacts. “Students see real returns through higher earnings and better opportunities. Meanwhile, our institutions power Georgia’s economy and help local communities thrive.”

