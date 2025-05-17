KSU adds aerospace engineering degree for fall 2025

KENNESAW, Ga. — Kennesaw State University announced they’d gotten approval to add a new engineering track to their offerings.

On Thursday, KSU said the Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia gave them approval to add a Bachelor of Science in Aerospace Engineering.

The degree program is set to start in fall 2025 and will be housed within the Southern Polytechnic College of Engineering and Engineering Technology.

According to the university, it will be only the second of its kind in the state and is meant to help address workforce needs of “a rapidly growing industry.”

“Fueled by expanding national and local aerospace demands, KSU is perfectly poised to launch a Bachelor of Science in Aerospace Engineering degree program,” SPCEET Dean Lawrence Whitman said in a statement. “Given that 68% of our graduates remain in Georgia five years post-graduation, this new program promises a significant and positive impact on the state’s workforce and economy.”

Citing Bureau of Labor Statistics data, KSU said the national job market for aerospace engineers is expected to grow 6%, but even more in Georgia by 2033.

Currently, KSU offers an aerospace engineering minor with more than 250 students enrolled.

The university said the bachelor’s program will give students opportunities to work on cutting-edge research and develop the skills they need for success in the aerospace sector.

“Kennesaw State is powering Georgia’s aerospace future,” Marwan Al-haik, chair of KSU’s Department of Mechanical Engineering said. “With demand for aerospace engineers outpacing supply, this new program provides critical access to high-paying jobs that are projected to spur even more export growth.”

