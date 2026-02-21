Kroger expanding Cobb location

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Kroger’s Atlanta Division is investing $23 million to expand its Parkaire Landing location in East Cobb. The project will increase the store’s footprint by more than 26,000 square feet and is scheduled for completion in the spring of 2027.

The expansion will grow the supermarket from approximately 59,000 square feet to 85,000 square feet by occupying three adjacent vacancies. Parkaire Landing serves as a neighborhood hub that attracts more than 2.5 million visitors annually.

The renovated store will feature several new culinary and service additions, including a sushi kiosk with freshly prepared rolls and a full-service Murray’s cheese counter with specialty charcuterie. The deli department will be enlarged to offer a broader selection of ready-to-eat meals, while the produce section will be expanded to provide more fresh food options.

Plans for the site also include the installation of a new 12-pump fuel center featuring a central retail kiosk. To accommodate the fueling station, a portion of the shopping center’s existing surface parking will be removed.

Demolition work for the project began in January 2026. The store will remain open to customers throughout the construction process, with the full expansion targeted for completion in the spring of 2027.

Tammie Young-Ennaemba, who serves as the head of communications and public affairs for Kroger’s Atlanta Division, highlighted the company’s intent to serve as a resource for local residents through both retail and community outreach.

“At Kroger, our mission is to feed the human spirit. This expansion demonstrates our dedication to being a trusted grocer, retailer and health care provider,” Young-Ennaemba said. “From the shopping aisles to our partnerships in local schools and hunger relief organizations, Kroger is proud to invest in the community and support families with fresh food, quality products, great value and accessible services.”

Jamestown, a global real estate investment and management company, acquired Parkaire Landing, which was originally one of Atlanta’s first airfields, in 2018.

Since the acquisition, the firm has added murals, green space and property-wide music to the center. While the shopping center attracts more than 2.5 million visitors annually, more than 1 million of those visitors shop specifically at the Kroger location.

“We’re thrilled to see Kroger expand its presence at Parkaire Landing,” said Eric Hines, the director and Southeast and Mid-Atlantic regional lead of asset management at Jamestown. “The store’s evolution aligns with our vision of creating a dynamic, one-stop destination and we look forward to the benefits the new space will bring to the neighborhood.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group