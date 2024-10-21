Kirk Cousins, The Home Depot partner to give Georgians smoke alarms

ATLANTA — Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins and The Home Depot are partnering to help out Georgians.
Cousins and The Home Depot will donate smoke and carbon monoxide alarms from Kidde.
Roughly 60% of home fire deaths occur due to faulty smoke alarms, according to a news release from Kidde.
For that reason, Cousins and The Home Depot are partnering, helping Georgia families to create a fire safety plan.
Fire departments across metro Atlanta will help distribute these alarms.
