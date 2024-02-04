Kennesaw State University breaks ground on new STEM building

MARIETTA, Ga. — Kennesaw State University held a groundbreaking on Friday for its new STEM building.
It’s on the school’s Marietta campus.
The 70,000-square-foot building will push collaboration between researchers across several disciplines.
The university said it hopes the new building will give students more opportunities to participate in research projects.
It’ll have several laboratory spaces, a cybersecurity research and teaching lab and biology-based teaching labs.
Construction is expected to be completed by fall 2025.
