Kennesaw State University breaks ground on new STEM building

MARIETTA, Ga. — Kennesaw State University held a groundbreaking on Friday for its new STEM building.

It’s on the school’s Marietta campus.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The 70,000-square-foot building will push collaboration between researchers across several disciplines.

The university said it hopes the new building will give students more opportunities to participate in research projects.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

It’ll have several laboratory spaces, a cybersecurity research and teaching lab and biology-based teaching labs.

Construction is expected to be completed by fall 2025.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Fire damages DeKalb family restaurant and bakery, a community staple

©2023 Cox Media Group