Judge and son inspiring thousands with children’s book about their adventures

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A judge is sharing her story after overcoming the odds that are often stacked against single parents.

Judge Regina Mincey and her son Antonio McMillian Jr. are writing a series of children’s books, hoping to inspire families in single parent households.

The Adventures of Mommy & Me and The Beautiful World We See is illustrated with real life experiences of Judge Mincey and her son.

As a divorced single mother in 2003, Judge Mincey could have allowed every obstacle to derail her dreams.

“For Black history month Black moms can do it. Moms can do it. It is not a death sentence that you are by yourself. I am a mom, an author, an attorney, a judge, and realtor,” said Mincey.

“I saw a strong mother going to the ends of the earth. I saw her defy the odds, so I am defying the odds,” said McMillian Jr.

The first book of the series takes readers to the day Antonio was a child dressed in a suit for take your child to work day. He watched his mom win a case as a Fulton County Prosecutor.

The front page of the book shows a cartoon version of McMillian Jr. and his mother walking up the steps of the Fulton County Courthouse.

Judge Mincey told Channel 2 Action News Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell she and her son spent long workdays together, many of them were at the Fulton County Courthouse.

“Taking a child to a courthouse some would say is a little scary. I wanted him to have respect for the system for others,” said Mincey.

“Being in a single parent household and seeing my mom work so hard I believe that with this book we want to inspire the world and say that may have happened but there’s still life on the other side of that,” said McMillian Jr.

They take their book to schools, libraries, bookstores, community centers and most recently a Black owner center for Autism.

“You can do anything first of all, there no limits or boundaries just because of your circumstances,” said McMillian Jr.

“Read something even if it is not our book whatever it is you have to read about it because people fought for those rights. People died for those rights,” said McMillan Jr.

The book is now being sold at Barnes & Noble on Dallas Highway in The Avenue Plaza, located in West Cobb.

The book is also sold online at other bookstores, you can purchase it at https://adventuresofmommyandme.net.





