Johnson Ferry Baptist Church thanks first responders for quick response after chapel fire

MARIETTA, Ga. — A fire broke out in the Chapel at Johnson Ferry Baptist Church in Marietta, Georgia, on the evening of October 15, but was quickly contained by the Cobb County Fire Department.

The fire alarm system at Johnson Ferry Baptist Church was triggered just before 9:00 pm, prompting an immediate response from the Cobb County Fire Department. Firefighters arrived shortly after and discovered smoke coming from the Chapel area of the church.

“We are incredibly grateful for the quick and skilled response of the Cobb County Fire Department and the Cobb County Police,” Clay Smith, Senior Pastor of Johnson Ferry Baptist Church, said in a statement. “Their professionalism and swift action kept everyone safe and contained the damage to the Chapel. We’re thankful for their service to our community, and for God’s protection over our church family.”

No one was injured in the incident, and outside of a lingering smoke smell, no other buildings on the church property were affected.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, and the church will await the findings from the fire authorities to determine what started it. Foul play has been ruled out.

Johnson Ferry Baptist Church is assessing the extent of the damage to the Chapel and will share updates as more information becomes available.

All worship services and ministry activities will continue as scheduled in other parts of the campus.

For updates and additional information, please visit johnsonferry.org or follow Johnson Ferry Baptist Church on social media.

The church’s leadership said thanks to the rapid response of the Cobb County Fire Department, the fire was contained quickly, ensuring the safety of everyone involved and minimizing damage to the church property.

