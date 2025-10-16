Bomb squad responds to outlet store off I-85 in DeKalb County

The DeKalb County Police Department’s bomb squad is responding to a suspicious package call Thursday afternoon.
NewsChopper 2 is flying over the parking lot of Home Center Outlet on Northeast Expressway right off Interstate 85.
You can see several police and bomb squad vehicles. Channel 2 Action News has reached out to DeKalb police to learn what they think may be in the package.
