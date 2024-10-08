‘It’s ridiculous:’ Group of thieves smash car into Cobb County store, steal expensive merchandise

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A group of thieves smashed a car into a Cobb County store and grabbed expensive merchandise early Tuesday morning.

The back end of Kia Soul crashed through the front of Timeless on Canton Road just before 5 a.m.

This is the second similar burglary in metro Atlanta within the last two weeks. Both heists were caught on camera and this time it was with a bang.

Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach spoke with fed-up business owners in the area for Channel 2 Action News At Noon.

This time, the thieves didn’t just get through the metal caged door, but also a new metal rollup door behind it.

The owner didn’t want to be identified but said four suspects seen on security video swiped tens of thousands of dollars in merchandise.

An employee in the shopping center saw the demolished storefront as he arrived.

“I was just shocked and when first pulled in, was like oh, they didn’t get in,” he told Channel 2.

Timeless sells everything from designer to vintage clothing, expensive shoes to handbag and the theives knew what they were after.

“They were looking for certain things that were on my social media that they were having trouble finding. they were looking for the higher-end stuff,” the owner said.

Possibly the same crew, hit the owner’s friend’s shop in Atlanta last Monday. That smash-and-grab destroyed the entire front of Full Circle in northwest Atlanta.

Back in February, a similar burglary happened at Timeless.

The owner says police eventually found and arrested some of the suspects from that burglary, but isn’t sure if some are still out there and keep hitting the same type of business.

“Who else is stealing cars in the city and driving through stores? Can’t be too many of them,” The owner said.

The beauty supply store on one side and a tattoo shop on the other side of Timeless has also recently been robbed or burglarized.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to Cobb County Police for more information.

