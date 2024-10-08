GA woman allegedly fired gun near crowded sidewalk

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — A 26-year-old woman was arrested after deputies said she pulled out a gun and started shooting near a crowded sidewalk.
Bibb County deputies said they caught a woman firing a gun near a crowded sidewalk in downtown Macon early Saturday.
The suspect was armed with a Glock, which was found in a nearby alleyway.
According to Bibb County officials, when she saw deputies, she tried to throw the gun into a dumpster and run away.
The 26-year-old, whose name was not released, was arrested and booked into the Bibb County jail.
She’s charged with two counts of obstruction of law enforcement officers, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, discharge of a weapon on or near a public highway or street and reckless conduct.
The BCSO said more charges are pending.
