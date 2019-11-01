Issues with batter among violations at Waffle House that failed health inspection

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A busy Waffle House failed a health inspection for various violations including the waffle batter not held cold enough.
It is the Waffle House at 3441 Barrett Parkway in Cobb County.
A year ago, the West Cobb Waffle House got an 86 on a health inspection. On Tuesday, it received a failing score of 67.
When customer Andre Strawder learned that one of the violations was for mold in the ice machine, he told Channel 2's Carol Sbarge he wasn't going to finish the ice water he had just gotten to go.
Violations included a cook grabbing raw meat with his gloved hands and then replacing those gloves with clean ones without first washing his hands. That could lead to cross-contamination.
Other violations included mold in the soda dispenser nozzles and a half-dozen food items not held cold enough.
Customer Cristian Stern said that, as a customer, he worries when a restaurant gets a low score because that means it has poor food quality.
Sbarge asked the Waffle House corporate office for a statement. In an email, Waffle House said:
"We apologize for letting our customers down. Our Area Vice President and our corporate director of food safety are working with the restaurant team to correct all the issues. Equipment has been repaired, and management will conduct additional coaching. Our goal is to offer a positive experience to all of our guests, and we are sorry to disappoint our customers in this case."
We'll let you know how the restaurant does on the re-inspection, which will be done this month.
