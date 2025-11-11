Hundreds of gifts to be delivered to metro Atlanta veterans and military families

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — On Veterans Day, volunteers from the Home Depot Foundation, Toys for Tots, and HouseProud Atlanta assembled hundreds of gifts for military families in the metro Atlanta area at a construction site in Cobb County.

The event took place at the Home Depot headquarters parking lot on Paces Ferry Road, where 500 volunteers worked on a large construction project to prepare gifts for military and veteran families. The gifts included bicycles, wagons, chairs, and playhouses, all set to be delivered in time for Christmas.

“I think for me, it’s just the giving back,” said Ann Caren, a Home Depot employee and veteran.

Caren was among the volunteers who spent the day assembling gifts.

Erin Izen, Executive Director of the Home Depot Foundation, said, “We have been working on veterans’ causes since we were founded here in Atlanta 40 years ago.”

Stephanie Beckett, whose husband Leonard served in the U.S. Army for 23 years, expressed her gratitude, saying, “Amazing! Breathtaking! Such a wonderful thing they’re doing for the kids and for the veterans.”

Caren, a veteran herself, emphasized the importance of supporting fellow military members and veterans.

“My military journey wasn’t the same as a lot of soldiers, but this is my opportunity to support them and honor them for their service,” she said.

The Beckett family is one of the many military families who will benefit from the gifts assembled during the event.

Beckett says this gesture shows people still care about veterans and their families.

