Cobb airman surprised sons with Veterans Day reunion at school

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — This Veterans Day, a Cobb County family is celebrating being back together.

On Tuesday, U.S. Air Force Master Sergeant Osai Gore surprised his two sons at their Cobb County schools.

Amare Gore, a fourth grader at Kemp Elementary School, was performing during his school’s Veterans Day celebration when he was called down to watch a video message from his dad.

But at the end of it, Amare was surprised by his father rounding the corner and ran to him for an emotional reunion.

“To see how much of an impact your absence has on children, I didn’t expect it,” Master Sgt. Gore said.

“I was super surprised,” Amare said.

After that, they went to Lost Mountain Middle School to surprise seventh grader Jayden Gore during class.

Master Sgt. Gore spent the last six months serving in Iraq, but says he’s overjoyed to be back home with his family.

“I feel complete,” he said after getting to see his sons.

Because he serves in the Reserves, Master Sgt. Gore says he hopes not to have to leave his family again for several years.

