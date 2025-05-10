Hundreds gather to raise money, awareness for brain cancer research

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Hundreds of people braved the chilly rain on Saturday morning to take part in the Georgia Brain Tumor Walk and Race to raise money and awareness for brain cancer research.

Channel 2’s Bryan Mims and several other members of the WSB-TV family were at the race for a cause near and dear to Channel 2 Action News.

The third annual event hosted by the National Brain Tumor Society saw about 1,200 people sign up to walk or run the 5K race near Truist Park.

For the WSB-TV family, it gives us and the community a chance to remember Channel 2’s Jovita Moore, who died in Oct. 2021 after a battle with glioblastoma, the most common type of brain cancer. At this time, there is no cure for glioblastoma, only treatments to slow it down.

“It really showed me how strong she really is. Once I seen that, I was like, ‘I can do the same thing too.’ That inspired me to do anything I want,” her son Josh Griffith said.

Angela Wright, a teacher from Senoia, was diagnosed with glioblastoma last August, but isn’t giving up the fight.

“This is what gets me through,” she said. “I had chemo this week and I had kind of a down week, but knowing this was coming up at the end of the week and to get to see my people, it lifts my spirits.”

The goal of the race was to raise $200,000 to fund research into new medicines, treatments and, hopefully, a cure.

Even though the race is over, you can still donate by clicking here.

