Homeowners heading to local hardware stores to make sure they’re ready for freezing temperatures

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Because temperatures are dropping, homeowners across metro Atlanta are trying to make sure they’re prepared to prevent frozen pipes.

Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell was at a hardware store on Tuesday where employees tell her they’re trying their best to keep up with demand.

Jenny Collier is the assistant manager at East Cobb Ace Hardware. She says they have been busier than ever.

“Everybody that walks in, gloves and hats,” she explained. “Hand warmers, foot warmers, toe warmers.”

Collier says they are almost sold out of faucet covers and people are walking out with handfuls of pipe insulators at a time.

“Flying off the shelf. Two, three, four, five at a time,” she said.

Shopper Ty Robertson said he was trying to get rid of some ice on his sidewalk and back deck.

“There was a little ice this morning when we woke up,” Robertson said.

Collier says she expects business to rise even more as the temperatures rise back up.

“We’ll also have a lot of customers that come in for the after-freeze, some of their pipes will have burst, some will get a flood,” she said.

She says they are also selling a lot of space heaters for folks trying to keep warm.

