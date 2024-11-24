Home invasion suspect sentenced to life without parole for death of Cobb County man

ACWORTH, Ga. — Aiden Shaw was shot to death at his Acworth apartment four months ago. Four people have since been arrested in connection to his death.

This week, Cobb County District Attorney Flynn D. Broady Jr. Rodney Jacob Sanders, 26, was found guilty of multiple charges, including one count voluntary manslaughter, five counts felony murder, two counts aggravated assault, one count criminal attempt to commit home invasion in the first degree, one count conspiracy to commit home invasion in the first degree, one count criminal attempt to commit armed robbery, one count conspiracy to commit armed robbery, one count burglary, one count conspiracy to commit burglary.

In May 2023, Sanders and three others, 20-year-old Jaiden Colon-Crawford, 18-year-old David Travis and 22-year-old Cibias Vieira broke into Shaw’s apartment while he was not there.

After the initial burglary, Sanders returned to the residence under the pretense of assisting with door repairs needed due to the break-in. While pretending to help, Sanders relayed information back to his accomplices, the district attorney’s office said.

Three hours later, the four suspects responded to the residence while Shaw was inside with his girlfriend. As he tried to block the entrance by bracing himself against the door, he told his girlfriend to “get the gun.”

Two of the suspects fired gunshots through the door, fatally wounding Shaw.

The three accomplices testified against Sanders, identifying him as the ring leader in the robbery attempt.

Vieira received a sentence of 35 years, with 25 to serve; Travis, 35 years with 25 to serve; and Crawford, 20 years with 15 to serve.

“This life sentence ensures Sanders is held fully accountable for his actions and serves as a reminder that such crimes will not be tolerated in Cobb County,” said District Attorney Flynn D. Broady Jr. “We are grateful to the jurors, law enforcement, and our prosecution team for their dedication in bringing justice to the victim and his family.”

