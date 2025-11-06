Home Depot Foundation announces $30 million grant to keep veterans in homes

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Home Depot Foundation announced a $30 million investment in grants to support veteran housing initiatives across the United States, ahead of Veterans Day.

This significant investment aims to provide safe and accessible housing for veterans through critical home repairs, smart home modifications, and programs for those exiting homelessness.

The foundation said the initiative is part of a broader commitment to invest $750 million in veteran causes by 2030.

“Veterans are some of the last people to ask for help, and often the first to lend a hand to others in need,” Erin Izen, executive director of The Home Depot Foundation, said in a statement. “That’s why it’s so unfortunate that many continue to experience homelessness or live in homes in need of critical repairs.”

The new grants will support a network of nonprofit partners in addressing both immediate and long-term veteran housing needs. These include building smart homes for catastrophically wounded veterans and providing full-home ADA-compliant modifications for those with combat-related injuries.

Organizations such as the Gary Sinise Foundation, Tunnel to Towers Foundation, and Jared Allen’s Homes for Wounded Warriors are among the recipients of these grants, helping to construct new accessible homes.

Critical home repairs will be provided for over 1,000 senior, disabled, and low-income veterans through partnerships with nonprofits like Meals on Wheels America and Habitat for Humanity International.

The Foundation’s efforts also include a ‘master lease’ pilot program in partnership with U.S.VETS, aimed at expanding housing opportunities for at-risk and formerly homeless veterans in locations such as Los Angeles, Hawaii, Washington, D.C., and Prescott, Arizona.

Operation Homefront will receive support for its transitional housing villages and permanent supportive housing, directly impacting hundreds of veterans and their families.

The Home Depot Foundation’s Celebration of Service campaign honors veterans with service projects nationwide, having invested over $600 million in veteran causes and improved more than 65,000 veteran homes and facilities since 2011.

The Home Depot Foundation said it remains dedicated to improving the lives of veterans, ensuring they have access to the housing and support they need to thrive.

