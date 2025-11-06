Georgia hospitals contribute more than $130 billion to state economy

ATLANTA — The Georgia Hospital Association released its latest measure of how hospitals impact the state economy, including dollars spent and jobs.

According to their report, Georgia hospitals contributed $137 billion to the state’s economy in 2023, a 12.3% increase from the previous year.

GHA said that for every dollar spent by hospitals, $2.32 is generated in state and local economic activity.

Georgia hospitals also support over 588,000 jobs, both full- and part-time, across the state, according to GHA.

The economic impact data shows the significant role hospitals play not only in healthcare but also in economic growth.

“Hospitals are first and foremost places of care, but they are also economic engines, supporting and sustaining communities and economic growth,” GHA President and CEO Caylee Noggle said in a statement.

The GHA’s economic impact data encompasses total jobs supported, combined salaries and wages, and both direct and indirect expenditures.

This comprehensive analysis underscores the multifaceted contributions of hospitals to the state’s economy.

“Hospitals in every corner of our state are dedicated to serving their communities, both inside the hospitals’ walls with direct patient care and as community anchors that sustain and encourage economic prosperity,” GHA Board Chair Scott Steiner said.

