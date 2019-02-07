0 High school teacher under investigation for allegedly punching student in gym class

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A Wheeler High School teacher is under investigation for allegedly punching a 14-year-old in gym class.

The boy’s father spoke to Channel 2’s Chris Jose about the alleged incident. He said he’s furious because the teacher is back in school three days after the altercation.

“Freaking unbelievable,” said M. Moore. “He’s a danger to me.”

Jose was standing next to Moore when he called school officials on Thursday. Wheeler Principal Dr. Peter Giles confirmed to the father the teacher was off for two days and he’s now back in class.

In a statement to Jose, a spokesperson for the Cobb County School District said, “We are aware of the situation and are currently investigating. Per district policy, we are unable to comment on personnel matters.”

The spokesperson would not say if the teacher was placed on administrative leave.

TRENDING STORIES:

Jose is not naming the teacher because he has not been charged with a crime.

“My son said, ‘He turned to his side and popped him.’ We’re talking about a volleyball. Somebody hit a volleyball out of his hand,” said Moore.

Moore said the teacher lost his temper and swung at his son because he thought he was the student who knocked the ball out. Moore claimed the teacher’s aggressive behavior did not end there.

“This happened, my son said, within 10 minutes. He went from one student to the next," Moore said.

Cobb County School District police arrested 19-year old Dante Walker for allegedly punching the teacher. Moore said the Wheeler senior stood up for his son and other classmates.

“He punched him in the face and knocked him out. I think the teacher deserved everything he got,” said Moore. “He’s lucky I didn’t get to him first.”

Moore told Jose if the teacher isn’t charged with a crime, he will pursue legal action and file a warrant application at the courthouse.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.