High-ranking Venezuelan gang member arrested for kidnapping, murder in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A fugitive wanted for kidnapping three women in Chicago and killing two of them has been arrested in Cobb County.

Ricardo Gonzales, who the U.S. Department of Justice says is a “high-ranking member of the Venezuelan street gang Tren De Aragua,” was arrested on Thursday.

The 32-year-old had an arrest warrant out of Chicago for kidnapping and was also wanted on two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.

The DOJ says he was accused of kidnapping three women in Chicago and taking them into an alley where all three were shot in the head. Two of the women died, but the third was able to escape and call 911.

“This defendant’s crimes against American women are horrific, and he is exactly the type of Alien Enemy the Trump administration is fighting to remove from this country in order to make America safe again,” said Attorney General Pamela Bondi.

Officials did not comment on the circumstances of his arrest in Cobb County.

He was booked into the Cobb County Jail and will be extradited to Chicago.

As Gonzales was being arrested, five others were taken into custody and transferred to ICE detention facilities.

