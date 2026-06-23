High-ranking deputies in metro Atlanta county could see multi-thousand dollar raises

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Depending on how the Cobb County Board of Commissioners votes, the chief deputy and assistant chief deputy could get big raises approved Tuesday.

OpenPayrolls, a site that tracks the salaries of government employees, reported that Cobb County’s Chief Sheriff’s Deputy and Assistant Chief Deputy earn $175,000 and $170,000, respectively, but this was not officially confirmed by the sheriff’s office.

If commissioners approve the increases, both positions would get $40,000 increases to $215,000 and $210,000.

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According to the Cobb County Commission Agenda for Tuesday, the two positions are able to be increased through the authority of state House Bill 1588.

Commission documents say the increases need the approval of both the Cobb County Sheriff and the Commission.

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“These salary adjustments are in recognition of the significant leadership responsibilities, operational oversight and executive management functions performed by both positions of the mission and daily operations of the Sheriff’s Office,” commission documents say.

So how will the raises be paid for?

According to the commission agenda item, the increases for the two positions will be covered by placing a position for Academy Instructor at the Sheriff’s Office on hold to offset the change.

Funding for the budget item for the academy instructor spot will be placed on hold for the rest of the fiscal year, with no other impacts to the county’s general fund.

County staff recommend approving the salary increases and authorizing the county chairwoman to sign the necessary documents to increase the salaries.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to the sheriff’s office for more information about the position salaries.

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