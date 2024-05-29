Here’s how you can hit golf balls at Truist Park

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — This fall, you could have a unique opportunity to hit golf balls at a Major League Baseball stadium.

The Atlanta Braves announced on Tuesday that the three-day event from Nov. 21 through 23 will allow fans to play a round of golf inside the ballpark.

Fans who attend will also have access to great music, cold drinks, food and other golfing challenges, according to a news release.

Registration for tee times will open on Aug. 8. Fans can register now to access tee times before they go on sale to the general public.

The tee times will be available to be booked as early as 7 a.m. and as late as 9 p.m., according to the news release.

For more information and to register to book a tee time, click here.

