‘Hello, nice to meet you:’ Cobb sheriff’s office unveils new robots to help revolutionize security

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office is revolutionizing security at the jail. The sheriff’s office unveiled three jail robots Wednesday that can detect who is inside a jail cell and whether they’re injured.

“Hello, nice to meet you. Welcome to the Cobb County Adult Detention Center,” the jail robot said.

“We are excited to be the first to employ this technology at the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office,” Cobb Sheriff Craig Owens told Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell.

When it comes to advanced technology in law enforcement Sheriff Owens is at the forefront.

“This will be a game-changer for jail operations across the United States, Owens said.

Over the next 90 days, Owens and his team will test out three jail bots.

“This innovation will help keep our deputies safe as well as our detainees and residents,” Owens explained. “We will use these robots to do head counts in our facility.”

The bots can detect when a detainee isn’t breathing or is in distress.

“We can get a detainee medical help faster based on what our robots see,” Owens said.

With 360-degree cameras, the bots can see what the human eye can’t.

‘It will help us increase our security patrols and pick up on things that should not be there,” Owens explained.

They even have a sense of humor.

“Make sure you catch my good side,” the jail robot said.

“After they prove that they can do what they say they can do we will give them a name and make them a badge as well because they are a part of our team,” Owens said.

Owens says the robots will only assist his team, they won’t replace anyone.

The pilot program is free.

