Fake officer who robbed women at gunpoint in Florida arrested in Gwinnett County

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A New York man who was wanted for allegedly impersonating an officer while robbing women at gunpoint at multiple Florida motels was arrested by Gwinnett County police at a motel near Duluth.

Michael Rodriguez, 27, was found with a fake badge along with handcuffs and a loaded weapon when he was arrested off Pleasant Hill Road recently, according to police.

He was captured on camera in Florida wearing a fake badge during what Orlando police say was an armed robbery.

Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson is learning more about how police may have thwarted another robbery, for Channel 2 Action News at 5:00 p.m.

