Have you seen her? Marietta police search for 89-year-old who left assisted living facility

MARIETTA, Ga. — Marietta police are searching for an elderly woman who left her assisted living facility on Friday night.

Police said 89-year-old Patricia Miele was last seen at the Greenwood Assisted Living and Memory Care facility on Whitlock Avenue at around 11 p.m. on Friday.

Now, Marietta police are asking for help finding her. Police described her as at-risk and said she is hearing impaired and does not have her eyeglasses.

Officers also said she had been showing recent signs of confusion and she is new to the facility.

Police said she was last seen wearing a purple floral shirt, blue jeans, and slip-on Sketcher shoes.

Anyone with information about her location is asked to call 911 immediately.

